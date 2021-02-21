V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to announce sales of $2.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.50 billion. V.F. posted sales of $2.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full-year sales of $9.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $9.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.16 billion to $11.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow V.F..

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. OTR Global upgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in V.F. by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,452,183,000 after buying an additional 11,575,693 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in V.F. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,051,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $706,091,000 after buying an additional 177,908 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $754,215,000 after buying an additional 187,689 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in V.F. by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $647,799,000 after buying an additional 2,077,099 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in V.F. by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,155,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,357,000 after buying an additional 417,411 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VFC traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,645,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,722. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of -618.46, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on V.F. (VFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.