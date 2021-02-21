V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,881 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,890 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of V.F. worth $41,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,051,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $706,091,000 after buying an additional 177,908 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,540,000 after purchasing an additional 585,392 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $261,685,000 after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in V.F. in the third quarter worth about $162,390,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter valued at about $149,309,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. OTR Global upgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.18.

Shares of VFC opened at $80.40 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $89.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.81 and its 200-day moving average is $76.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -618.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.13%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.