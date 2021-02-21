Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) rose 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $72.15 and last traded at $71.53. Approximately 5,783,160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,835,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.83.

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average of $52.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,383.54, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 888.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.