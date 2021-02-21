Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,516,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 155,853 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $58,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,571,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $360,328,000 after acquiring an additional 99,973 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,487,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740,425 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,334,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,829 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,240,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,198,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,011,000 after acquiring an additional 630,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Shares of VVV opened at $25.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

VVV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

In other Valvoline news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $50,659.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,067.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.