Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.88.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $20.21.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 4.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 125,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $1,633,286.08. Also, Director Thomas Watkins sold 5,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $107,865.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,688.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 225,435 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 89,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 214.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 611,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 54,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

