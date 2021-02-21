Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 131.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $373.81 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $382.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.43.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

