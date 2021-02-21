Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,959,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 186,200 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.36% of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $760,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 72,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 90,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 30,420 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $88.92 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.09.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

