Vanilla Network Market Capitalization Reaches $1.52 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 18% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $92,724.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network token can currently be purchased for $2.60 or 0.00004662 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 29% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $274.44 or 0.00492118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00067307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00090671 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00061717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00076045 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $247.80 or 0.00444338 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00027447 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network.

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

