Varta (ETR:VAR1) PT Set at €94.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Varta (ETR:VAR1) has been given a €94.00 ($110.59) price target by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 28.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Europe set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Varta and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Varta and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Varta in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €109.20 ($128.47).

Shares of ETR:VAR1 opened at €131.30 ($154.47) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €136.19 and a 200 day moving average of €120.97. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion and a PE ratio of 102.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26. Varta has a 12-month low of €50.50 ($59.41) and a 12-month high of €181.30 ($213.29).

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

