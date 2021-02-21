Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vector Group in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vector Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on VGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet raised Vector Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

VGR opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.09. Vector Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13.

In other news, COO Richard Lampen acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 443,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,230.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

