Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Major Shareholder Sells $258,514.47 in Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 28,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $258,514.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,952,698.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

VRA stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average is $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $308.75 million, a P/E ratio of 71.08 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Vera Bradley’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.