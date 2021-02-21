VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Shares Up 8%

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME)’s stock price rose 8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 408,875 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 396,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on VerifyMe in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 25.25 and a quick ratio of 25.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VerifyMe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VerifyMe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VerifyMe by 154.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 23,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in VerifyMe by 72.7% during the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 67,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME)

VerifyMe, Inc provides security solutions for the identification and authentication of people, products, and packaging for various applications in the United States. The company offers RainbowSecure technology that combines an invisible ink with a proprietary tuned laser to enable counterfeit products to be exposed; SecureLight technology, which changes the color of ink for use in various applications, including credit cards, driver's licenses, passports, stock certificates, clothing labels, currencies, ID cards, and tax stamps, as well as to protect apparels, pharmaceuticals, and other physical products; and SecureLight+ technology, a solution that can be authenticated by proprietary tuned laser devices, and with fluorescent lighting.

