VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,037,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 505,747 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.66% of VeriSign worth $657,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in VeriSign by 15.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 153.6% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. AMS Capital Ltda lifted its stake in VeriSign by 593.1% during the third quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 11,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.60.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $1,293,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,990,441.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,696,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,904 shares of company stock worth $8,397,133 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $197.95 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.77 and a 1 year high of $221.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

