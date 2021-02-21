Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,411 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,144 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125,417 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,368,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 192,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,321,000 after buying an additional 43,127 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 78,675 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 189,197 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,115,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 46,316 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

VZ stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $233.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $61.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.68.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

