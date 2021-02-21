VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. VICI Properties updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.82-1.87 EPS.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Several research firms have weighed in on VICI. Robert W. Baird started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.48.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

