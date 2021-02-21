Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,764 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.32% of SpartanNash worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in SpartanNash by 492.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 398,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after buying an additional 331,014 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPTN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SpartanNash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $18.22 on Friday. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.68.

In related news, Director Yvonne R. Jackson sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $51,236.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,513.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Gambino sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $214,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,965.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.