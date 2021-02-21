Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 48,811 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 192.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,811 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Covetrus worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

CVET opened at $35.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.72. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.20, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28.

In related news, insider Anthony C. Jr. Providenti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $183,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,461.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $195,198.60. Insiders sold a total of 35,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,404 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CVET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Covetrus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

