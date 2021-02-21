Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 32,418 Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000.

LUNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pulmonx from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $57.62 on Friday. Pulmonx Co. has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $69.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.69.

Pulmonx Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

