Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 78,192 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,192 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 4,097.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,987 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 16,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $389,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a current ratio of 11.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.22. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.66. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 7.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

UE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $9.80 to $10.60 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial raised Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.72.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.