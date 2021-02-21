Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 4,059 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $19,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,176,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,629,000 after acquiring an additional 87,412 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in PTC by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,196,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,616,000 after buying an additional 788,995 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PTC by 119.2% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,839,000 after buying an additional 715,550 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the third quarter worth about $90,243,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,025,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,691,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.44.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $2,054,400.00. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,169 shares of company stock worth $5,085,590. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC opened at $146.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 129.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $147.67.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.18 million. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

