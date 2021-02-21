Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,695 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,690 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems comprises 0.8% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cadence Design Systems worth $20,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,403,137,000 after buying an additional 980,279 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $845,801,000 after buying an additional 1,643,533 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $592,517,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,282,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,794,000 after buying an additional 349,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,261,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,509,000 after buying an additional 154,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $139.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.08. The firm has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $149.08.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $641,295.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $2,888,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,165,206.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,858. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.