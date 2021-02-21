Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $27.36 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,386 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.1% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $27,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 226.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $301,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,667 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after purchasing an additional 871,896 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in NVIDIA by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $593,523,000 after purchasing an additional 625,745 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,493,509,000 after purchasing an additional 516,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in NVIDIA by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,908,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,032,694,000 after purchasing an additional 261,363 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA opened at $597.06 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $614.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $545.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $526.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $369.58 billion, a PE ratio of 97.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.89.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.