Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $6.89 Million Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,106 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $6,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SR. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Spire from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spire from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cfra cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $67.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average is $60.24. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Spire’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

