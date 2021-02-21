Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 319,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48,279 shares during the quarter. iRobot makes up 1.0% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $25,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iRobot alerts:

IRBT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.63.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $125.70 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $197.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.72.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.53. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michelle Stacy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $248,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,056. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 15,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $1,240,630.75. Insiders sold a total of 73,780 shares of company stock worth $7,084,091 in the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.