Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,833 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,145 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 51,034 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 242,146 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,538,000 after acquiring an additional 21,701 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,553 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 20,777 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 143,778 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $1,926,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,078 shares in the company, valued at $12,717,909.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,517 shares of company stock worth $4,397,769. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $45.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $192.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.