Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Shares Gap Up to $10.63

Shares of Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.63, but opened at $13.02. Viomi Technology shares last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 164,240 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 1.59.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.68. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $218.97 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Viomi Technology by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 16,259 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Viomi Technology by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Viomi Technology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after buying an additional 123,995 shares during the last quarter.

Viomi Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices.

