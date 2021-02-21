VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 157.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,774 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verger Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 60,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 14,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 5,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,528,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,508,611. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $22.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average of $22.02.

