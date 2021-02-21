VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 7,343 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in JD.com by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in JD.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 6.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of JD.com by 5.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 50.1% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JD traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $106.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,451,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,280,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.15. The stock has a market cap of $154.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JD. Benchmark boosted their price objective on JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

