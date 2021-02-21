VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC cut its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 81.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,855 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.11. 15,968,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,466,980. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.52. The company has a market cap of $215.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

