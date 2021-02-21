VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Has $880,000 Stock Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 211.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,706 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

CWEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of CWEN stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.69. 597,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,297. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 88.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.324 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,270.00%.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

