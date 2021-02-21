VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Invests $406,000 in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, JDC JSC L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

RXT stock traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,348,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,441. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.11.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on RXT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rackspace Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

In related news, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 56,499 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $1,248,627.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,633.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 106,917 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $2,363,934.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,479.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,726 shares of company stock worth $4,839,969 over the last quarter.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.