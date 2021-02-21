VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000.

VWO stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,145,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,999,769. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

