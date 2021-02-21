VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Stock Price Up 19.4%

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) shot up 19.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.96. 19,733,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 315% from the average session volume of 4,759,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. William Blair upgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

The company has a market cap of $419.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. Research analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

About VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

