VNT Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $2.93 Million (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 21st. One VNT Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. VNT Chain has a total market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $182,924.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VNT Chain has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VNT Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00058208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.76 or 0.00772001 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00042654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00059556 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00018550 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00039260 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.99 or 0.04480331 BTC.

About VNT Chain

VNT is a coin. Its launch date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs. VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

VNT Chain Coin Trading

VNT Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VNT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.