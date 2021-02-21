Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Receives $38.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VCRA. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

NYSE:VCRA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.59. The stock had a trading volume of 234,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,835. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -126.64 and a beta of 0.08. Vocera Communications has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $495,452.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 8,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $331,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,441.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,772 shares of company stock worth $5,266,400. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth $209,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.