Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives $38.09 Average Target Price from Analysts

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VNO shares. Argus upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $801,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $4,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

VNO stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,581,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,922. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $64.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.45 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.47.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.74%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.