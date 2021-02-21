Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vornado’s better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter were supported by cost-containment measures. However, occupancy decline affected results. The company’s rent collections improved to 95% in fourth-quarter 2020. Notably, it is selling assets and reinvesting proceeds in developments and redevelopments, and focusing on portfolio repositioning. Also loan refinancing enables Vornado to reduce interest rate on borrowings and extend debt maturities. However, shares of the company have underperformed its industry in the past year. Also, COVID-led shutdown of certain businesses is likely to reduce rental income and impact occupancy. Additionally, store closures and bankruptcy woes have exacerbated amid social-distancing requirements and higher e-commerce adoption. This is affecting its retail tenants’ rent-paying abilities.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VNO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.64.

VNO stock opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $64.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 395.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

