Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Receives $59.58 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

VRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Vroom in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

Shares of VRM traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.48. 1,616,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,022,139. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average is $46.30. Vroom has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

In other news, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patricia Moran sold 29,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,336,888 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vroom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the third quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the third quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Vroom during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Vroom during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

