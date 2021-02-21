W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WRB has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.88.

WRB stock opened at $67.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $79.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

