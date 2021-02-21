Wah-Hui Chu Sells 14 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 14 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total value of $17,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,908. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, February 12th, Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total value of $45,066.00.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,165.45 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $579.40 and a 12 month high of $1,271.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,204.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,084.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,060,676,000 after acquiring an additional 41,066 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,599,178,000 after buying an additional 47,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $363,918,000 after buying an additional 91,754 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 345,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $393,529,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,675,000 after buying an additional 15,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.85.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

