Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys New Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12,599.0% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,236,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,311,000 after buying an additional 4,202,657 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,331,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,470,000 after buying an additional 2,564,112 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,563,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,890,000 after buying an additional 1,778,507 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,284,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FITB. TheStreet lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Shares of FITB opened at $34.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $34.69.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

