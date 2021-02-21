Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $617,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,207,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,697 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 947,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,567,000 after purchasing an additional 154,980 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 282,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,438,000 after purchasing an additional 132,097 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 176,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $93.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.54 and its 200-day moving average is $75.88. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

