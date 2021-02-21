Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Takes $219,000 Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,466 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.68.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

