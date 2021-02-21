Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Takes Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 8.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 69,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,057,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,335,000 after acquiring an additional 104,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $45.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average is $40.41. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.10, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.