Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Increased by Resource Management LLC

Resource Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,179 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,965,000 shares of company stock worth $1,311,930,995. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $138.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.68 and a 200-day moving average of $142.64. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $391.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 43.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.72.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.