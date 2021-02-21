Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WCN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Waste Connections by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,310,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,390,000 after purchasing an additional 300,043 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,204,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,548,000 after acquiring an additional 193,152 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Waste Connections by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,036,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,843,000 after acquiring an additional 146,250 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Waste Connections by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,750,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,227,000 after acquiring an additional 127,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Waste Connections by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,590,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,186,000 after buying an additional 61,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

In related news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $214,704.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WCN opened at $99.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.87 and a 52 week high of $111.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.02.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.