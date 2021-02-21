Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Issues Earnings Results

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Waste Management updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of WM opened at $111.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.58 and a 200-day moving average of $114.97. The company has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $125.76.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $48,599.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,973.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,086.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,045 shares of company stock worth $4,070,480 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.57.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

