Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Watsco alerts:

WSO opened at $243.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.72 and its 200 day moving average is $235.44. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $132.97 and a fifty-two week high of $265.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Watsco will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 109.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $1,606,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $1,314,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.