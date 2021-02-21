Waycross Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 267,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,475,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,354,000 after acquiring an additional 50,589 shares during the period. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 291,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after acquiring an additional 73,245 shares during the period.

VEA opened at $49.50 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average of $44.40.

