Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Purchases 176 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,727 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.1% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 6,844,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $908,244,000 after buying an additional 20,510 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 83,378 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 10,211 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 118,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,745,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Apple by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 28,818 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $129.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.30. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

